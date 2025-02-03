Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against Tamil Nadu Governor's Walkout Controversy
The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition demanding action against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for his walkout from the legislative assembly. Filed by advocate CR Jaya Sukin, the plea criticized Ravi's conduct, but the court ruled it was "ill-conceived" and that no action could be directed at the President's secretary.
In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea that sought the dismissal of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, who controversially walked out of the state legislative assembly without delivering his ceremonial address. The bench, led by the Chief Justice of India and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, deemed the petitioner's requests "ill-conceived." The court maintained that such directives concerning a governor's removal could not be issued to the secretary of the President of India.
The controversy erupted as Governor Ravi exited the assembly while the Tamil Thai Vazhthu was being sung, contrary to the national anthem, which he had requested. Advocate CR Jaya Sukin argued that Ravi had made a habit of these walkouts, asserting that such actions were a violation of constitutional norms, given that the governor's role excludes ordering the playing of the national anthem before a legislative session.
Ravi's tenure as governor has been mired in controversy, highlighted by his outspoken political comments, particularly against the Dravidian model of governance, described in the plea as "an expired ideology." He has been criticized for obstructing legislation by withholding assent to bills or returning them. Addressing these concerns, the advocate stressed that a governor must remain apolitical, aligning solely with the constitutional duties specified.
