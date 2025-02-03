Left Menu

India's Debt Dilemma: Gradual Reduction Amid Economic Challenges

Fitch Ratings highlighted the gradual pace of India's debt reduction, posing risks to its sovereign rating amidst potential economic shocks. Upholding fiscal targets and fostering investment through deregulation were cited as crucial steps, while necessary expenditure controls were emphasized to maintain fiscal credibility.

Updated: 03-02-2025 14:38 IST
Fitch Ratings has warned that India's gradual pace of debt reduction leaves a potential risk for its sovereign rating, particularly in the event of a significant economic shock. The rating agency, however, remains confident in India's commitment to its medium-term fiscal framework aimed at reducing debt over time.

Jeremy Zook, Director and Primary Sovereign Analyst for India at Fitch, noted that while the government's fiscal deficit targets align with expectations, the ongoing economic slowdown raises concerns. The projected fiscal deficit for FY25 is 4.8% of GDP, with a FY26 target of 4.4%.

Despite Moody's maintaining India's 'BBB-' rating, there is a need for improved debt management to secure a future upgrade. India's fiscal targets and investment initiatives are seen as positive, yet maintaining stringent expenditure controls is vital, given persistent fiscal challenges compared to global peers.

