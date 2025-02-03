India's Insurance Sector Set for FDI Limit Boost

The finance ministry is poised to present a draft bill to the Union Cabinet, aiming to escalate the foreign direct investment (FDI) ceiling in the insurance sector to 100%, according to Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju.

Following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's endorsement and announcement during the Budget session, the law ministry will assist in drafting the bill for Cabinet submission, with intentions to introduce it this session.

To implement this increase, amendments to the Insurance Act 1938 and related legislation are essential. The reform is expected to invigorate India's insurance sector by attracting more players and boosting employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)