Left Menu

India's Insurance Sector Set for FDI Limit Boost

The Indian finance ministry is preparing a draft bill to increase the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector to 100%, seeking Cabinet approval. The initiative aims to enhance the sector by attracting more players and creating job opportunities, following a historical rise in FDI limits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The finance ministry is poised to present a draft bill to the Union Cabinet, aiming to escalate the foreign direct investment (FDI) ceiling in the insurance sector to 100%, according to Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju.

Following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's endorsement and announcement during the Budget session, the law ministry will assist in drafting the bill for Cabinet submission, with intentions to introduce it this session.

To implement this increase, amendments to the Insurance Act 1938 and related legislation are essential. The reform is expected to invigorate India's insurance sector by attracting more players and boosting employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harmonizing Urban and Rural Definitions for Better International Comparisons

When Cheap Money Isn’t Enough: How Financial Frictions Shape Investment

How Temperature Volatility Disrupts Investments, Labor, and Financial Stability

Understanding the Investment Channel of Monetary Policy in Uncertain Times

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025