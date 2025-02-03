Global Markets Reel Amid Trump’s Tariff Turmoil

In a dramatic shift, President Donald Trump imposed significant tariffs on major trading partners, triggering substantial losses across emerging market assets. Investors, gripped by fears of a global trade war, flocked to safer investments.

The Mexican peso suffered a 2% drop, reaching its lowest in years, while the offshore yuan and Hong Kong stocks experienced instability. Mexico and Canada rapidly responded with retaliatory tariffs, and China escalated the conflict to the World Trade Organization.

Meanwhile, currencies and stocks in South Africa and emerging Europe faced sharp declines. Amid pressing global concerns, investors turned to the U.S. dollar and longer-dated Treasury bonds as dependable safe havens.

(With inputs from agencies.)