Global Markets Reel Amid Trump’s Tariff Turmoil
Amid escalating fears of a global trade war, Trump imposed tariffs on key trading partners, hitting emerging market assets hard. The Mexican peso fell alongside declines in various currencies and stocks. Retaliatory measures from affected countries fueled uncertainty, pushing investors toward safe-haven assets.
In a dramatic shift, President Donald Trump imposed significant tariffs on major trading partners, triggering substantial losses across emerging market assets. Investors, gripped by fears of a global trade war, flocked to safer investments.
The Mexican peso suffered a 2% drop, reaching its lowest in years, while the offshore yuan and Hong Kong stocks experienced instability. Mexico and Canada rapidly responded with retaliatory tariffs, and China escalated the conflict to the World Trade Organization.
Meanwhile, currencies and stocks in South Africa and emerging Europe faced sharp declines. Amid pressing global concerns, investors turned to the U.S. dollar and longer-dated Treasury bonds as dependable safe havens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US and Philippines Strengthen Maritime Ties Amid South China Sea Tensions
Bridging the U.S.-China Diplomacy: Vance Meets Han Ahead of Inauguration
Trump Revives TikTok: A Dramatic Turn in U.S.-China Tech Relations
China's Ambitious Blueprint: Transforming Education by 2035
Trump's TikTok Triumph: Revival Amid U.S.-China Tensions