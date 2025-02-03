Left Menu

German Car Makers Face Trade Setback

The German Car Makers Association VDA criticizes the tariffs imposed by Trump on Mexican and Canadian products, stating it's a major setback for rules-based global trade and incompatible with the USMCA agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:24 IST
The German Car Makers Association VDA has voiced strong criticism against the tariffs levied by former U.S. President Donald Trump on products from Mexico and Canada.

The association describes these tariffs as a significant blow to rules-based global trade frameworks.

They emphasize that additional tariffs contradict the principles of the USMCA Agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

