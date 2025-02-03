Left Menu

Union Budget 2025: Steering India Towards Inclusive Growth

The Union Budget 2025, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is hailed as a comprehensive plan aiming for economic growth and inclusivity. Highlights include tax exemptions, increased capital expenditure, job creation strategies, and boosts for agriculture and technology, promising a bright future for the nation.

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
On February 3rd, 2025, the nation eagerly awaited the Union Budget, hoping for announcements that would bring economic relief. The Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, unveiled her eighth budget, which was met with widespread approval due to its progressive measures.

The budget promises to leave no sector behind, addressing more than just tax revisions, and aims to elevate every sector ingeniously. Abhay Bhutada, a respected entrepreneur in the finance sector, expressed confidence in the budget's direction, suggesting that India's future is bright.

Key highlights from the Budget 2025 include the exemption of income tax on earnings up to ₹12 lakh, increased capital expenditure, initiatives for job creation, and expanded schemes to boost agriculture and technology sectors. This financial blueprint is a testament to the government's commitment to a prosperous and inclusive India.

