On February 3rd, 2025, the nation eagerly awaited the Union Budget, hoping for announcements that would bring economic relief. The Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, unveiled her eighth budget, which was met with widespread approval due to its progressive measures.

The budget promises to leave no sector behind, addressing more than just tax revisions, and aims to elevate every sector ingeniously. Abhay Bhutada, a respected entrepreneur in the finance sector, expressed confidence in the budget's direction, suggesting that India's future is bright.

Key highlights from the Budget 2025 include the exemption of income tax on earnings up to ₹12 lakh, increased capital expenditure, initiatives for job creation, and expanded schemes to boost agriculture and technology sectors. This financial blueprint is a testament to the government's commitment to a prosperous and inclusive India.

(With inputs from agencies.)