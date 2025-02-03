Global Trade Tensions Escalate: Impact on European Markets
European markets experienced a sharp decline amid fears of a global trade war following U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariffs. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 1.4%, with significant losses in the automotive and technology sectors. Retaliatory measures from Canada, Mexico, and China, along with possible tariffs on Europe, fueled market uncertainties.
European shares fell sharply on Monday, aligning with a global market selloff sparked by concerns over escalating trade tensions. This downturn followed U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, amounting to 25% and 10% duties respectively.
The financial markets reacted as Canada, Mexico, and China unveiled immediate countermeasures, with further threats of European tariffs adding to the uncertainty. Key market analysts highlighted the fluidity of the situation, suggesting that unpredictable negotiations could further impact market stability.
Significant losses were noted across various sectors, including a 3.5% drop in automakers and a 2.3% fall in technology stocks. Companies exposed to China's market, like luxury goods makers, also suffered declines. Meanwhile, European metal resources fell due to lower metal prices post-tariff announcement, underscoring the widespread market impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Impact of Trump’s Tariff Plans on Global Automakers
BNY CEO's Insights on US Economy and Financial Markets
Driving Green: Automakers Urge for Eco-Friendly Policies in Budget 2025-26
Navia Markets Unveils Zero Brokerage for Lifetime: A Revolutionary Step in Indian Financial Markets
Financial Markets Rally as Focus Shifts to Fed Rate Decision