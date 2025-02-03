NIA Cracks Down on Hizb-ut-Tahrir Militant Strategy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended two pivotal suspects tied to the Tamil Nadu chapter of Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), a prominent fundamentalist organization. Identified as Kabeer Ahmed Aliyar and Bava Bahrudeen, also known as Mannai Bava, the duo is accused of collaborating to promote HuT doctrines through clandestine gatherings.

According to the NIA, both individuals were involved in orchestrating an exhibition intended to highlight the military prowess of Islamic nations poised to aid in destabilizing the Indian government, advocating for a violent insurrection. This forms part of a larger case involving six individuals influenced by the extremist ideologies of HuT, a pan-Islamist movement seeking to establish a global caliphate based on the principles of its founder, Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani.

Following the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) October directive banning HuT and its affiliates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, NIA is intensifying its investigation to uncover more about the group's network and financing channels on an international scale. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)