Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Hizb-ut-Tahrir Militant Strategy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two suspects in the Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahrir case. Accused of promoting radical ideologies and conspiring against the Indian government, they face charges alongside other extremist associates. NIA's probe continues into the group's global links and financial networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:53 IST
NIA Cracks Down on Hizb-ut-Tahrir Militant Strategy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended two pivotal suspects tied to the Tamil Nadu chapter of Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), a prominent fundamentalist organization. Identified as Kabeer Ahmed Aliyar and Bava Bahrudeen, also known as Mannai Bava, the duo is accused of collaborating to promote HuT doctrines through clandestine gatherings.

According to the NIA, both individuals were involved in orchestrating an exhibition intended to highlight the military prowess of Islamic nations poised to aid in destabilizing the Indian government, advocating for a violent insurrection. This forms part of a larger case involving six individuals influenced by the extremist ideologies of HuT, a pan-Islamist movement seeking to establish a global caliphate based on the principles of its founder, Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani.

Following the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) October directive banning HuT and its affiliates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, NIA is intensifying its investigation to uncover more about the group's network and financing channels on an international scale. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025