China Evergrande EV Group Struggles Amid Investor Elusiveness
China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd has been facing challenges in securing strategic investors or purchasers. Additionally, the company has been unable to obtain necessary services like site audit work for the year, affecting its operational stability and future planning.
The company has also struggled to initiate essential services, including site audit work for the current year, which remains incomplete, suggesting operational stagnation.
This situation underscores the firm's ongoing financial challenges and raises concerns about its future prospects in the competitive electric vehicle industry.
