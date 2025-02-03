Left Menu

Dollar Gains Amid Global Trade Tensions

The U.S. dollar soared as newly imposed tariffs by President Trump triggered a trade war, affecting various global currencies. Canada and Mexico promised immediate retaliation. These tariffs are anticipated to elevate U.S. inflation and interest rates, potentially leading to a recession in affected countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 18:25 IST
Dollar Gains Amid Global Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar surged on Monday as U.S. tariffs instigated a trade conflict, causing significant declines in the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso. Meanwhile, China's yuan experienced a record low in offshore trading, with the euro also dropping to a notable two-year low.

In keeping with his previous promises, President Trump imposed a 25% duty on Canada and Mexico and a 10% levy on China. This action, aimed at curtailing immigration and narcotics trafficking, sparked immediate vows of retaliation from Canada and Mexico, with China planning to contest the levies at the World Trade Organization.

The resulting tariffs are predicted to fuel higher U.S. inflation, maintaining elevated interest rates. Analysts warn that markets are now less optimistic about Federal Reserve rate cuts, while some fear a potential recession in Canada and Mexico, and further economic stagnation in the eurozone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025