Dollar Gains Amid Global Trade Tensions

The dollar surged on Monday as U.S. tariffs instigated a trade conflict, causing significant declines in the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso. Meanwhile, China's yuan experienced a record low in offshore trading, with the euro also dropping to a notable two-year low.

In keeping with his previous promises, President Trump imposed a 25% duty on Canada and Mexico and a 10% levy on China. This action, aimed at curtailing immigration and narcotics trafficking, sparked immediate vows of retaliation from Canada and Mexico, with China planning to contest the levies at the World Trade Organization.

The resulting tariffs are predicted to fuel higher U.S. inflation, maintaining elevated interest rates. Analysts warn that markets are now less optimistic about Federal Reserve rate cuts, while some fear a potential recession in Canada and Mexico, and further economic stagnation in the eurozone.

