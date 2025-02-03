Global Markets Rattle: Trump's Tariff Gambit Unleashes Economic Tensions
Global financial markets suffered on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, risking an economic trade war. The European Union, facing potential tariffs, warned of retaliation. Analysts warn tariffs could harm global growth and trigger economic downturns.
Global financial markets took a dive on Monday, as U.S. President Donald Trump's newly imposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China stoked fears of a looming trade war. Investors globally are bracing for possible retaliatory measures, especially from the European Union, which Trump has also targeted.
As world leaders convened, there was talk of counter-tariffs, as well as calls for diplomatic negotiation. French President Emmanuel Macron vowed that Europe would defend its commercial interests, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz advocated for a trade agreement.
Economists caution that the tariffs could negatively affect global economic growth, with some predicting recessionary impacts on Canada and Mexico and sparking inflation in the U.S. Auto manufacturers are particularly vulnerable, with tariffs potentially disrupting cross-border supply chains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
