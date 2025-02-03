Market Meltdown Over Trump's Trade Tariffs

Global financial markets faced a significant downturn on Monday following President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on key trading partners: Canada, Mexico, and China. The U.S. leader justified these moves as necessary to correct economic disparities, though they are expected to result in short-term financial pain.

Futures for the S&P 500 Index fell sharply, joined by international stock tumbles, as fears of a trade war worsen. European leaders signaled potential retaliation, emphasizing negotiation over confrontation, while expressing readiness to defend their commercial interests.

Economists have raised concerns that these tariffs would slow global growth and raise costs in the U.S., with economic repercussions extending to the auto industry due to cross-border supply chains. The tariffs, launching on Tuesday, threaten to deepen global economic strains.

