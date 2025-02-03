Global Markets Tumble Amid Trump Tariff Fears

Global markets witnessed a sharp decline on Monday, spurred by concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. This move is seen as a potential precursor to a global trade war, sparking fears of a slowdown in economic growth.

The U.S. S&P 500 index fell by nearly 1.5%, and the Nasdaq dipped 1.8%, while the Russell 2000 index dropped almost 1%. Trump's administration announced 25% tariffs on Mexican and most Canadian imports and an additional 10% on Chinese goods, effective from Tuesday.

Adding to the global apprehension, Britain's FTSE 100 decreased by 1.4% amid ongoing concerns surrounding EU trade relations. This bleak market outlook saw currency fluctuations, inflations concerns, and a significant rise in the Cboe Volatility Index, reflecting heightened market anxiety.

