Global Markets Tumble Amid Trump Tariff Fears

Global markets fell as investors reacted to U.S. President Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, raising concerns about a potential trade war. U.S. indices fell significantly, and international markets followed suit. The trade tensions are predicted to impact economic growth and trigger inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets witnessed a sharp decline on Monday, spurred by concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. This move is seen as a potential precursor to a global trade war, sparking fears of a slowdown in economic growth.

The U.S. S&P 500 index fell by nearly 1.5%, and the Nasdaq dipped 1.8%, while the Russell 2000 index dropped almost 1%. Trump's administration announced 25% tariffs on Mexican and most Canadian imports and an additional 10% on Chinese goods, effective from Tuesday.

Adding to the global apprehension, Britain's FTSE 100 decreased by 1.4% amid ongoing concerns surrounding EU trade relations. This bleak market outlook saw currency fluctuations, inflations concerns, and a significant rise in the Cboe Volatility Index, reflecting heightened market anxiety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

