Court Rejects News Channel's Plea in Satyendra Jain Defamation Case

On Monday, the Rouse Avenue court denied a plea from a news channel involved in the defamation complaint filed by former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj. The channel asserted the complainant should first be required to present evidence before any charges are considered against them.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal rejected this argument, offering the channel a chance to present its case regarding cognizance. The court emphasized that proposing initial examination of the complainant would counter established procedures and dismissed the plea as meritless.

Despite the channel's assertion that they were previously unheard, the court highlighted that numerous stages in a trial limit the accused's right to argue. The channel was advised to seek redress at higher forums as the current order could not be challenged based on their claims. The court reaffirmed its previous ruling, indicating that it had already considered necessary evidence, thereby taking cognizance.

(With inputs from agencies.)