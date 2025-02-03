Left Menu

Kuwait Reaffirms Partnership in OPEC+ Strategy

Kuwait's oil minister, Tariq Suleiman Al-Roumi, announced the country's dedication to collaboration with OPEC+ partners. This follows recent decisions from the group to continue a measured increase in oil output. Notably, the U.S. Energy Information Administration was excluded from the group's monitoring sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:09 IST
Kuwait's oil minister, Tariq Suleiman Al-Roumi, has reinforced Kuwait's commitment to working closely with OPEC+ nations. His comments were reported by the Kuwaiti state news agency on Monday, underscoring the nation's ongoing effort to support the collective strategy of responsible oil management.

The statement from Al-Roumi follows OPEC+'s decision to maintain its policy of incrementally increasing oil production starting in April. This decision comes as part of a wider strategy that has also seen the group exclude the U.S. government's Energy Information Administration from its sources for monitoring production and adherence to supply agreements.

OPEC+ has been methodically reducing output since 2022, with a current cut of 5.85 million barrels per day, equivalent to approximately 5.7% of the world's oil supply. This strategic adjustment is aimed at balancing global oil markets and ensuring stable economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

