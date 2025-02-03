Empowering Women: Meghalaya's Push for Lakhpati Didis

On Monday, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held discussions with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to address rural development concerns and bolster community-led initiatives under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Sangma highlighted efforts to expand the Lakhpati Didi scheme across various states, a move that is championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sangma conveyed to the media that, under the Lakhpati Didi initiative, self-help group memberships in Meghalaya have increased by 20 to 30 times over the past 6-7 years. The scheme aims to raise the annual income of women members to over Rs 1 lakh, seeking to engage 10 lakh women across the state.

The Chief Minister further stated that the Union Minister assured his support for these endeavors. The Lakhpati initiative focuses on sustainable income, ensuring support in terms of assets, finance, market, and technology, aligning efforts with both government and private sectors.

