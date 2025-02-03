Crypto Chaos: Trump's Tariff Threats Roil Digital Markets

Amid escalating tensions over international trade, the cryptocurrency market experienced a significant slump, with major digital assets plummeting by over 10%. This downturn was triggered by President Donald Trump's announcement to impose tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. Bitcoin, the most prominent cryptocurrency, saw its value dip below $100,000.

The digital currency experienced a brief recovery, rebounding to approximately $99,000 after President Trump announced a pause on Mexican tariffs. Nevertheless, other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Dogecoin witnessed substantial losses. Trump's personal cryptocurrency initiatives, including his meme coin, also faced steep declines.

Cryptocurrency expert Garrick Hileman noted the volatility, emphasizing the risky nature of these assets. Despite the challenges, cryptocurrencies have gained acceptance beyond the financial fringes, largely mirroring tech stock trends. While Trump has embraced the crypto sector, his tariff policies have introduced new uncertainties into the market.

