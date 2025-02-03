Left Menu

Crypto Chaos: Trump's Tariff Threats Roil Digital Markets

Cryptocurrency markets saw a significant downturn following Trump's announcement of impending tariffs on goods from key trade partners like Canada, Mexico, and China. Bitcoin fell below $100,000, affecting digital currencies globally. Despite a temporary recovery, the market remains volatile, highlighting cryptocurrencies' integration into mainstream financial systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:36 IST
Crypto Chaos: Trump's Tariff Threats Roil Digital Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid escalating tensions over international trade, the cryptocurrency market experienced a significant slump, with major digital assets plummeting by over 10%. This downturn was triggered by President Donald Trump's announcement to impose tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. Bitcoin, the most prominent cryptocurrency, saw its value dip below $100,000.

The digital currency experienced a brief recovery, rebounding to approximately $99,000 after President Trump announced a pause on Mexican tariffs. Nevertheless, other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Dogecoin witnessed substantial losses. Trump's personal cryptocurrency initiatives, including his meme coin, also faced steep declines.

Cryptocurrency expert Garrick Hileman noted the volatility, emphasizing the risky nature of these assets. Despite the challenges, cryptocurrencies have gained acceptance beyond the financial fringes, largely mirroring tech stock trends. While Trump has embraced the crypto sector, his tariff policies have introduced new uncertainties into the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025