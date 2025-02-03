Unrest in Kashmir: Ex-Serviceman's Killing Sparks Outrage

The killing of retired Indian Army soldier Manzoor Ahmad Wagay in a terrorist attack in South Kashmir's Kulgam has sparked widespread condemnation among politicians and military officials. The incident, which also left Wagay's wife and niece injured, is seen as an attempt to destabilize the region's fragile peace.

BJP leader Ravinder Raina criticized the attack, calling it a 'coward Pakistani terror attack' and vowed that those responsible would face severe consequences. Meanwhile, the Army has launched a Joint Cordon and Search Operation in Behibagh to hunt down the perpetrators.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other political figures, including J&K Minister Satish Sharma and Hazratbal MLA Salman Sagar, have condemned the violence. They urged for justice and reinforced the need for strict actions to maintain peace in the Union Territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)