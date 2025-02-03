Left Menu

Unrest in Kashmir: Ex-Serviceman's Killing Sparks Outrage

The killing of retired Army soldier Manzoor Ahmad Wagay in South Kashmir's Kulgam has drawn widespread condemnation. Political and military leaders vow justice, emphasizing peace destabilization attempts. The Army has initiated operations to find the attackers, while calls for stringent actions have been made by leaders across parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:39 IST
Unrest in Kashmir: Ex-Serviceman's Killing Sparks Outrage
BJP leader Ravinder Raina. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The killing of retired Indian Army soldier Manzoor Ahmad Wagay in a terrorist attack in South Kashmir's Kulgam has sparked widespread condemnation among politicians and military officials. The incident, which also left Wagay's wife and niece injured, is seen as an attempt to destabilize the region's fragile peace.

BJP leader Ravinder Raina criticized the attack, calling it a 'coward Pakistani terror attack' and vowed that those responsible would face severe consequences. Meanwhile, the Army has launched a Joint Cordon and Search Operation in Behibagh to hunt down the perpetrators.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other political figures, including J&K Minister Satish Sharma and Hazratbal MLA Salman Sagar, have condemned the violence. They urged for justice and reinforced the need for strict actions to maintain peace in the Union Territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025