The global alcoholic beverages industry finds itself caught in the throes of an escalating trade war, as potential tariffs threaten to exacerbate an already tough market for international spirits manufacturers.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump signed executive orders to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico. After discussions with leaders from both countries, a postponement of the tariffs was declared, providing temporary relief.

However, the threat of these financial levies still looms, leaving companies like Diageo and Brown-Forman at risk of increased costs that could drive up consumer prices, impacting sales.

Canada, in turn, dropped its retaliatory measures, calming fears over 25% tariffs on American brood including spirits. The potential changes remain alarming for producers who face challenges balancing rising costs with price-sensitive consumers.

