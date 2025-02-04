Chris Wright Confirmed as U.S. Energy Secretary
The U.S. Senate confirmed Chris Wright, CEO of Liberty Energy, as President Trump's energy secretary. Wright acknowledges human-caused climate change but opposes governmental intervention. As energy secretary, he oversees a $50 billion budget, nuclear weapons stockpile, and 17 national labs covering diverse research areas.
The U.S. Senate confirmed Chris Wright to be President Donald Trump's energy secretary on Monday, passing the vote with a margin of 59-38.
Wright, who has served as CEO of Liberty Energy since 2011, stated he plans to step down from his company role following his confirmation. In a report for Liberty Energy last year, Wright acknowledged the reality of human-caused climate change, describing its threats as 'distant and uncertain,' while opposing top-down government policies aimed at addressing it.
As the new energy secretary, Wright will oversee an agency responsible for a $50 billion budget. Nearly half of this sum is allocated to maintaining the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile. Additionally, Wright will be in charge of 17 national laboratories that conduct research on a range of topics, including fusion energy and super-computing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
