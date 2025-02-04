Chris Wright Confirmed as U.S. Energy Secretary

The U.S. Senate confirmed Chris Wright to be President Donald Trump's energy secretary on Monday, passing the vote with a margin of 59-38.

Wright, who has served as CEO of Liberty Energy since 2011, stated he plans to step down from his company role following his confirmation. In a report for Liberty Energy last year, Wright acknowledged the reality of human-caused climate change, describing its threats as 'distant and uncertain,' while opposing top-down government policies aimed at addressing it.

As the new energy secretary, Wright will oversee an agency responsible for a $50 billion budget. Nearly half of this sum is allocated to maintaining the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile. Additionally, Wright will be in charge of 17 national laboratories that conduct research on a range of topics, including fusion energy and super-computing.

(With inputs from agencies.)