Left Menu

Railway Revamp: West Bengal's 'Amrit' Station Overhaul

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a Rs 13,955 crore budget for upgrading railway infrastructure in West Bengal. The project will redevelop 101 stations into 'Amrit' stations. Trinamool Congress criticized the budget, arguing it did not sufficiently benefit regional concerns, notably criticizing the lack of provisions for West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:05 IST
Railway Revamp: West Bengal's 'Amrit' Station Overhaul
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled significant budget allocations for the enhancement of West Bengal's railway infrastructure, emphasizing a major modernization drive led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Vaishnaw confirmed the allocation of Rs 13,955 crores for these developments.

The minister highlighted that 101 railway stations across the state are set for redevelopment as 'Amrit' stations, marking a substantial upgrade to existing facilities. He urged West Bengal's Chief Minister to facilitate land acquisition and improve law and order to ensure the project's success. 'Currently, the state hosts nine Vande Bharat trains and has seen 1,290 km of new tracks over the past decade,' Vaishnaw reported.

In response, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh criticized the Union Budget, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, claiming it neglects Bengal and fails to address critical regional issues. Ghosh likened the budget's offerings to a 'lollipop' for Bihar, arguing it has overlooked important sectors such as agriculture, MSMEs, and railway security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025