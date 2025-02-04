Railway Revamp: West Bengal's 'Amrit' Station Overhaul

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled significant budget allocations for the enhancement of West Bengal's railway infrastructure, emphasizing a major modernization drive led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Vaishnaw confirmed the allocation of Rs 13,955 crores for these developments.

The minister highlighted that 101 railway stations across the state are set for redevelopment as 'Amrit' stations, marking a substantial upgrade to existing facilities. He urged West Bengal's Chief Minister to facilitate land acquisition and improve law and order to ensure the project's success. 'Currently, the state hosts nine Vande Bharat trains and has seen 1,290 km of new tracks over the past decade,' Vaishnaw reported.

In response, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh criticized the Union Budget, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, claiming it neglects Bengal and fails to address critical regional issues. Ghosh likened the budget's offerings to a 'lollipop' for Bihar, arguing it has overlooked important sectors such as agriculture, MSMEs, and railway security.

(With inputs from agencies.)