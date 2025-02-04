Left Menu

Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh See Historic Railway Budget Allocations for 2025

Rajasthan receives a record allocation of Rs 9,960 crore in the Union Budget 2025 for railway infrastructure projects, marking a substantial increase. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh allocated Rs 9,417 crore, reflecting an 11-fold rise. Both states focus on redevelopment, aiming to complete projects by 2025, enhancing connectivity significantly.

Updated: 04-02-2025 10:05 IST
General Manager of North Western Railway, Amitabh (Photo/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget 2025 has earmarked a substantial Rs 9,960 crore for railway development projects in Rajasthan, marking a significant increase in funding compared to previous years. Amitabh, General Manager of North Western Railway, highlighted this landmark allocation, which aims to drive major infrastructure improvements across the state. "This budget represents a big win for Rajasthan, recognizing its growing infrastructure needs," Amitabh told ANI.

Rajasthan, India's largest state by area, is witnessing rapid development in its railway infrastructure. "We are rapidly advancing the development of railway lines. Soon, we'll also cover two-sided areas," he added. Furthermore, the redevelopment of 85 railway stations is also underway, divided into development and large-scale redevelopment categories, with a completion target by the end of 2025, focusing on cultural integration.

On specific stations, Amitabh noted, "The redevelopment at Jaisalmer railway station is almost complete, while Gandhinagar station is progressing rapidly. We aim to complete these projects promptly." Similarly, Andhra Pradesh has been allocated Rs 9,417 crore for railway projects, a staggering 11-fold increase from prior budgets. "Today, we reviewed this allocation with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw," said Ramakrishna, Divisional Railway Manager, emphasizing significant infrastructure growth with an expenditure of Rs 244 crores already incurred this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

