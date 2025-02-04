Left Menu

Tangled in Threats: Woman's Confession Stuns Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, a woman's arrest for allegedly strangling a man named Iqbal highlights the extreme measures some take under dire circumstances. Overwhelmed by blackmail and threats, she confessed to the crime after steadily growing tensions during intimate encounters. Authorities are probing deeply into this complex case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:08 IST
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling turn of events, Uttar Pradesh Police have detained a woman accused of murdering Iqbal, whom she allegedly strangled amidst escalating blackmail and threats. The tragedy stems from what police describe as an unyielding spiral of intimidation and coercion leading to fatal consequences.

During questioning, the suspect confessed to killing Iqbal during a moment of intimacy; a reaction born out of desperation as he reportedly threatened her marriage by insisting on physical relations. The victim, identified as a zari-zardozi artisan, had allegedly been frequenting her residence, laying the groundwork for the fatal scenario.

Mukesh Chandra Mishra, SP Rural, Bareilly, detailed the aftermath, noting Iqbal's body was discovered on January 30, 2025. A post-mortem revealed death by strangulation. Amidst growing civic curiosity and concern, police have charged Idrish and Raveena with murder. Raveena's confession indicates she exploited Iqbal's solitude for the act, choosing the night to confront and end the harassment permanently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

