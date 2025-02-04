Tangled in Threats: Woman's Confession Stuns Uttar Pradesh
In Uttar Pradesh, a woman's arrest for allegedly strangling a man named Iqbal highlights the extreme measures some take under dire circumstances. Overwhelmed by blackmail and threats, she confessed to the crime after steadily growing tensions during intimate encounters. Authorities are probing deeply into this complex case.
- Country:
- India
In a chilling turn of events, Uttar Pradesh Police have detained a woman accused of murdering Iqbal, whom she allegedly strangled amidst escalating blackmail and threats. The tragedy stems from what police describe as an unyielding spiral of intimidation and coercion leading to fatal consequences.
During questioning, the suspect confessed to killing Iqbal during a moment of intimacy; a reaction born out of desperation as he reportedly threatened her marriage by insisting on physical relations. The victim, identified as a zari-zardozi artisan, had allegedly been frequenting her residence, laying the groundwork for the fatal scenario.
Mukesh Chandra Mishra, SP Rural, Bareilly, detailed the aftermath, noting Iqbal's body was discovered on January 30, 2025. A post-mortem revealed death by strangulation. Amidst growing civic curiosity and concern, police have charged Idrish and Raveena with murder. Raveena's confession indicates she exploited Iqbal's solitude for the act, choosing the night to confront and end the harassment permanently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- police
- arrest
- murder
- blackmail
- strangulation
- investigation
- confession
- Bareilly
- artisan
ALSO READ
Mysterious Deaths in Bihar: Investigation Underway in West Champaran
Shocking Abuse: Russian Military Police Under Investigation for Alleged Soldier Beatings
RG Kar Case Verdict Spurs Debate on Investigation Integrity
Mahakumbh Fire Incident: Investigations Underway Amidst Robust Safety Measures
Devotion Prevails at Maha Kumbh Amidst Fire Incident Investigation