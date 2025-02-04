Bold Moves: Indonesia Launches 'Danantara' to Elevate State Investments

Indonesia's government has taken a bold step by establishing a state investment agency to manage its holdings in major state companies. The newly formed Daya Anagata Nusantara Investment Management Agency, or Danantara, was approved by parliament to function similarly to Singapore's investment giant, Temasek.

With an initial capital of 1,000 trillion rupiah ($61 billion), Danantara aims to optimize the returns from state assets, including stakes in Bank Mandiri, Bank Rakyat Indonesia, and Pertamina. The agency's establishment is part of President Prabowo Subianto's strategy for achieving 8% economic growth.

While Danantara faces potential political interference risks, the agency is seen as having the potential to enhance funding access and operational efficiency for state-owned enterprises. However, maintaining investor confidence remains a challenge as political influence could impact its strategic direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)