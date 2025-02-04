Moscow's intensifying assaults on Ukraine's power infrastructure this winter have heightened attention on the Energy Ministry's deficiencies in safeguarding critical sites near nuclear facilities.

Despite clear warnings, protective actions were delayed, undermining national resilience. Criticism of Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko is growing, as calls for his resignation echo through parliament.

The repercussions of these delays are severe, with potential energy supply disruptions and nuclear safety risks looming over a nation already struggling amidst winter cold and political strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)