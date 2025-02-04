Left Menu

Ukraine's Fragile Energy Grid: Delays, Risks, and Accountability

Moscow's ongoing attacks on Ukraine's electrical infrastructure have exposed the vulnerabilities of its nuclear power sites. Despite warnings, protective measures were delayed, risking outages and safety. Criticism mounts against Energy Minister Haluschenko for inadequate responses as parliamentary calls for his resignation intensify.

04-02-2025
Moscow's intensifying assaults on Ukraine's power infrastructure this winter have heightened attention on the Energy Ministry's deficiencies in safeguarding critical sites near nuclear facilities.

Despite clear warnings, protective actions were delayed, undermining national resilience. Criticism of Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko is growing, as calls for his resignation echo through parliament.

The repercussions of these delays are severe, with potential energy supply disruptions and nuclear safety risks looming over a nation already struggling amidst winter cold and political strife.

