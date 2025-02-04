Left Menu

Trade Tensions Escalate as China Retaliates Against U.S. Tariffs

China has imposed new tariffs on U.S. imports following the U.S.'s own tariff hikes on Chinese goods. The trade war intensifies as both economic giants retaliate, affecting global supply chains and market stability. Trump demands China curb fentanyl flows, warning of further tariffs if unheeded.

Updated: 04-02-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 11:30 IST
Trade Tensions Escalate as China Retaliates Against U.S. Tariffs
On Tuesday, China announced tariffs on American imports, swiftly responding to new U.S. duties on Chinese goods. This move reignites a trade conflict between the two leading global economies, following President Trump's punitive measures against China for not curbing illicit drug flows.

China's Finance Ministry declared an increase of 15% tariffs on U.S. coal and LNG, and 10% on crude oil and certain automobiles. These levies are scheduled to take effect on February 10. Moreover, China's investigation into Google and blacklisting of PVH Corp and Illumina adds further tension.

America's trade strategy has strained its relations with China, with Trump cautioning higher tariffs unless China reduces the fentanyl supply to the U.S. This conflict raises questions about market volatility and economic forecasts amidst a shaky global economic landscape.

