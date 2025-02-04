Tensions Rise Before Delhi Elections: Police Encounter in Bhalswa

A major police encounter unfolded in Outer Delhi's Bhalswa area, just a day before the crucial assembly elections. Armed miscreants launched an attack on a police team during a high-stakes raid, wounding the Station House Officer (SHO) of Rani Bagh.

The police, acting on intelligence about suspected robbers concealed in a local building, cornered the miscreants and demanded their surrender. Instead, the assailants opened fire. In the gunfire exchange that ensued, the SHO narrowly escaped injury and successfully subdued one of the attackers.

The altercation intensified as the miscreants attempted a getaway, with one assaulting the SHO's head with a firearm's butt. Authorities eventually detained three to four suspects, suspected affiliates of a notorious gang. The early-morning operation, occurring between 4 AM and 6 AM, led to the recovery of weapons and ammunition, sparking an ongoing investigation.

This violent episode follows a significant police victory in January when Delhi Police dismantled an interstate ring of illicit arms dealers. The Special Staff of the North District apprehended three members and seized a cache of firearms, including semi-automatic pistols and homemade weapons.

The arrested suspects reportedly fueled high-profile criminal activity in the Pragati Maidan Tunnel Robbery case. Notably, two have allegedly been funneling illegal arms to notorious figures for two decades.

As Delhi inches closer to its assembly polls on February 5 under the strict Model Code of Conduct, this incident highlights growing tensions and security challenges in the capital. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)