Gujarat Leads Charge Towards Uniform Civil Code with New Committee
The Gujarat government has formed a committee led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai to draft the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The committee will deliver its findings within 45 days. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision to ensure equal rights across India.
The Gujarat government has taken a significant step toward implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by forming a five-member committee chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai. The committee, tasked with drafting the UCC, is expected to submit its report to the state government in 45 days, according to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's announcement at a recent press conference.
Addressing the press, Chief Minister Patel emphasized the importance of the UCC in ensuring equal rights for all citizens, aligning with the duties laid out in the Indian Constitution. He highlighted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, a milestone Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to honor by implementing a Common Civil Code nationwide.
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi outlined the comprehensive composition of the committee, which includes former senior IAS officer CL Meena, Advocate RC Kodekar, former Vice Chancellor Dakshesh Thakar, and social worker Gita Shroff. The formation of this committee follows similar initiatives in other states, with Uttarakhand becoming the first to implement the UCC earlier this month.
