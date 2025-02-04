NIA Opposes Bail Plea of MP Rashid Engineer in Terror Funding Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) presented a strong opposition to the interim bail plea of Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer on Tuesday. Currently detained in Tihar Jail due to his alleged involvement in the Jammu and Kashmir terror-funding case, Rashid had appealed to the Delhi High Court for temporary release to attend the Parliament's Budget session.

The NIA described Rashid's request as a classic misuse of interim bail provisions, intended only for cases of extreme hardship. Additionally, the agency criticized Rashid's lack of specificity regarding how he intends to fulfill his duties to his constituency, arguing that vague intentions are not a sufficient reason for granting bail.

Judge Vikas Mahajan has asked the Registrar General of the High Court to clarify the powers of MP/MLA courts in relation to NIA courts. Meanwhile, Rashid's representation noted that his constituency risks remaining unrepresented if bail is not granted. Rashid's ongoing legal challenges, including a pending bail plea since September 2024, remain unresolved while jurisdictional clarifications are sought from higher courts.

