US Exit Rattles Global Tax Pact Dynamics

The decision by the United States to exit the OECD's global tax deal has sent ripples through international finance circles, causing nations like India to reconsider their stance on the agreement. Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey highlighted financial and strategic implications, emphasizing that the US withdrawal renders the pact nearly impractical to implement.

The global tax deal, designed by the OECD to levy a minimum 15% tax on multinational corporate profits, was destabilized when former US President Donald Trump nullified it via a presidential memorandum. The move has considerably challenged the consensus among the 140 countries originally part of the agreement.

As India weighs the benefits of aligning with the global tax framework, concerns mount about the implementation gap without US participation. With countries already adopting parts of the deal and potential conflicts with US tax laws, a complex international taxation landscape emerges.

(With inputs from agencies.)