China's Strategic Hold: Export Restrictions on Rare Metals

In a strategic move coinciding with new U.S. tariffs, China announced restrictions on the export of five critical metals. These metals are crucial to defense and clean energy industries, highlighting the intensifying trade tensions between the two economic powerhouses.

Tungsten, one of the restricted metals, is primarily used in defense applications and construction tools, with China supplying over 80% of the global market. Similarly, indium, crucial for device displays and networks, sees China as a dominant supplier, fulfilling 70% of global production demands.

Bismuth, tellurium, and molybdenum also face restrictions with China leading in their production, essential for metallurgy and electronics industries. The U.S. and other countries reliant on these imports may now feel the pinch, potentially seeking alternative sources or technological shifts to mitigate Beijing's strategic export policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)