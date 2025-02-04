Trade War Uncertainty Rattles Emerging Market Currencies

Emerging market currencies saw varied performances on Tuesday as investors assessed the impact of rising trade war tensions. The uncertainty follows China's retaliatory tariffs against the U.S., while stocks surged after the U.S. paused tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

The MSCI's index tracking global emerging market currencies picked up 0.3%, rebounding from its worst session in over a month. China's latest retaliatory measures, including tariffs on U.S. imports and expanded mineral controls, marked the renewal of trade hostilities with the U.S., the world's largest economies.

Most Asian currencies recovered from Monday's losses after President Trump enacted 10% tariffs on Chinese goods. Trump's unexpected decision to delay tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a month helped emerging market assets recover some losses. The impact of the ongoing trade tensions has left investors uncertain about economic prospects, compounded by policy differences among central banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)