Left Menu

Trade War Uncertainty Rattles Emerging Market Currencies

Emerging market currencies experienced mixed reactions amid escalating trade war tensions between the U.S. and China. The trade dispute, featuring new tariffs and retaliations, influenced investor confidence and economic forecasts. Stocks, however, showed gains after a temporary pause in tariffs on Canada and Mexico brought some relief to markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:17 IST
Trade War Uncertainty Rattles Emerging Market Currencies
Representative Image Image Credit:

Emerging market currencies saw varied performances on Tuesday as investors assessed the impact of rising trade war tensions. The uncertainty follows China's retaliatory tariffs against the U.S., while stocks surged after the U.S. paused tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

The MSCI's index tracking global emerging market currencies picked up 0.3%, rebounding from its worst session in over a month. China's latest retaliatory measures, including tariffs on U.S. imports and expanded mineral controls, marked the renewal of trade hostilities with the U.S., the world's largest economies.

Most Asian currencies recovered from Monday's losses after President Trump enacted 10% tariffs on Chinese goods. Trump's unexpected decision to delay tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a month helped emerging market assets recover some losses. The impact of the ongoing trade tensions has left investors uncertain about economic prospects, compounded by policy differences among central banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025