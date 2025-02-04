Powering Ahead: Key Budget Provisions Boost India's Energy Sector

The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has introduced a series of measures poised to enhance the country's energy infrastructure, particularly in the renewable sector, according to industry experts.

The budget presented solutions for challenges in grid storage technology and access to essential minerals, marking a significant step towards energy efficiency and infrastructure transformation.

Industry leaders praised the budget's commitment to power sector reforms, which include incentivizing electricity distribution improvements and expanding intrastate transmission capacity, potentially revitalizing Discoms' financial health and advancing renewable energy projects.

