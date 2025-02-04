Left Menu

European Markets Tumble Amid Fears of Trade Tensions

European shares declined as concerns over a trade war between the U.S. and China unsettle investors. UBS's earnings and comments on higher capital requirements in Switzerland add to market pressures. Major indices, including STOXX 600, show notable declines alongside key sector drops in financials, beverages, and energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:37 IST
European Markets Tumble Amid Fears of Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares continued their downward trend on Tuesday, primarily driven by financials in the wake of UBS's quarterly earnings report. Investors remain anxious due to escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

The STOXX 600 index saw a decline of 0.3% by 0940 GMT, extending its significant drop from the previous day. China's announcement of new tariffs on U.S. imports, effective Feb. 10, in retaliation for Washington's added levies has sparked renewed fears of a trade war between the two global giants.

Fiona Cincotta, a senior market analyst, noted the profound impact of the uncertain trade environment, highlighting concerns of a looming trade conflict. The financial services index fell by 1.2%, with UBS Group dropping 5.1% despite outperforming its profit forecasts. CEO Sergio Ermotti cited potential hits to shareholder returns due to increased Swiss capital requirements.

In other market movements, Diageo's withdrawal of its medium-term sales growth target led to a 3.6% decrease in its stock, pulling down the food and beverages index by 0.9%. The energy sector also dropped as crude prices fell post U.S. tariffs on China. Telecommunications declined 0.8%, led by Vodafone's 5.6% fall after reporting deteriorating conditions in Germany.

Meanwhile, Embracer's shares plunged by 43.4% ahead of a spin-off move by Asmodee. On a more positive note, U.S. President Donald Trump's temporary halt of tariffs on Mexico and Canada during seen as a glimmer of relief amid tense negotiations. Tech giant Infineon uplifted the technology index with a 9.7% spike after exceeding revenue projections for the first quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025