European Markets Tumble Amid Fears of Trade Tensions

European shares continued their downward trend on Tuesday, primarily driven by financials in the wake of UBS's quarterly earnings report. Investors remain anxious due to escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

The STOXX 600 index saw a decline of 0.3% by 0940 GMT, extending its significant drop from the previous day. China's announcement of new tariffs on U.S. imports, effective Feb. 10, in retaliation for Washington's added levies has sparked renewed fears of a trade war between the two global giants.

Fiona Cincotta, a senior market analyst, noted the profound impact of the uncertain trade environment, highlighting concerns of a looming trade conflict. The financial services index fell by 1.2%, with UBS Group dropping 5.1% despite outperforming its profit forecasts. CEO Sergio Ermotti cited potential hits to shareholder returns due to increased Swiss capital requirements.

In other market movements, Diageo's withdrawal of its medium-term sales growth target led to a 3.6% decrease in its stock, pulling down the food and beverages index by 0.9%. The energy sector also dropped as crude prices fell post U.S. tariffs on China. Telecommunications declined 0.8%, led by Vodafone's 5.6% fall after reporting deteriorating conditions in Germany.

Meanwhile, Embracer's shares plunged by 43.4% ahead of a spin-off move by Asmodee. On a more positive note, U.S. President Donald Trump's temporary halt of tariffs on Mexico and Canada during seen as a glimmer of relief amid tense negotiations. Tech giant Infineon uplifted the technology index with a 9.7% spike after exceeding revenue projections for the first quarter.

