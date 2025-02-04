Chhattisgarh Blast Injures Security Personnel Amid Rising Naxal Tensions
Three security personnel were injured in a Chhattisgarh IED blast and spike trap attack, reportedly orchestrated by Naxals. The incident underscores intensifying tensions as clashes between security forces and Maoists continue.
The Chhattisgarh Police confirmed that three security personnel were wounded in an IED explosion and a spike trap attack on Tuesday. The attacks, attributed to Naxals, injured one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier and two District Reserve Guard (DRG) soldiers.
This incident follows a recent encounter on February 2, during a joint operation by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF) in Kanker, Chhattisgarh. The confrontation, which commenced around 12:30 p.m., saw armed Maoists engaging with security forces.
The ongoing conflict highlights the persistent threat posed by Maoist insurgents in the region as they continue to clash with security personnel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
