Chhattisgarh Blast Injures Security Personnel Amid Rising Naxal Tensions

The Chhattisgarh Police confirmed that three security personnel were wounded in an IED explosion and a spike trap attack on Tuesday. The attacks, attributed to Naxals, injured one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier and two District Reserve Guard (DRG) soldiers.

This incident follows a recent encounter on February 2, during a joint operation by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF) in Kanker, Chhattisgarh. The confrontation, which commenced around 12:30 p.m., saw armed Maoists engaging with security forces.

The ongoing conflict highlights the persistent threat posed by Maoist insurgents in the region as they continue to clash with security personnel.

