Government Launches NGRMP to Tackle Glacial Flood Threats

The Indian government has initiated a bold step to mitigate glacial lake outburst flood risks through the National Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Risk Mitigation Project (NGRMP).

Announced in the Lok Sabha, this Rs 150 crore initiative targets Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand, areas highly vulnerable to such disasters.

While the Central contribution through the National Disaster Mitigation Fund amounts to Rs 135 crore, the respective states will contribute the remaining Rs 15 crore. Union Minister Nityanand Rai emphasized the project's objectives of preventing life loss, minimizing economic damage, and boosting monitoring capabilities.

The financial breakdown for Arunachal Pradesh involves a central share of Rs 40.5 crore against a total outlay of Rs 45 crore, with the state contributing Rs 4.5 crore. For Uttarakhand, the project budget stands at Rs 30 crore, with Rs 27 crore centrally funded and Rs 3 crore from the state. Sikkim's and Himachal Pradesh's projects follow suit with respective central and state shares. Initial funds have been disbursed to Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim as of October 17, 2024.

