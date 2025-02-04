Left Menu

Thermax Sees Profit Decline Amid Strategic Shifts

Energy and environment solutions firm Thermax reported a significant 52% drop in net profit to Rs 114 crore for the December quarter. The decline stemmed from lower margins in certain segments, contrasting with an 8% revenue increase. The company continues strategic growth with acquisitions and financial support for subsidiaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:36 IST
Thermax Sees Profit Decline Amid Strategic Shifts
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Thermax, a leading energy and environment solutions provider, announced a substantial 52% decline in its consolidated net profit, which fell to Rs 114 crore in the December quarter, compared to the same quarter in the previous year. This downturn contrasts sharply with the Rs 237 crore profit reported in the October-December quarter of 2023-24.

The previous year’s figures had benefited from a one-time gain of Rs 126 crore from the sale of a vacant land plot. The company attributed the recent profit decline to reduced margins in the Industrial Infra segment and changes in the product mix within the Chemicals segment. However, Thermax's consolidated operating revenue grew by 8%, reaching Rs 2,508 crore, indicating some positive momentum.

In addition to these financial results, Thermax's Board has sanctioned a Corporate Guarantee or Letter of Comfort for its subsidiary, First Energy Private Limited, up to Rs 400 crore. The company's acquisition of Buildtech Products India Pvt. Ltd further signifies its expansion into the construction chemicals market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025