Thermax Sees Profit Decline Amid Strategic Shifts

Thermax, a leading energy and environment solutions provider, announced a substantial 52% decline in its consolidated net profit, which fell to Rs 114 crore in the December quarter, compared to the same quarter in the previous year. This downturn contrasts sharply with the Rs 237 crore profit reported in the October-December quarter of 2023-24.

The previous year’s figures had benefited from a one-time gain of Rs 126 crore from the sale of a vacant land plot. The company attributed the recent profit decline to reduced margins in the Industrial Infra segment and changes in the product mix within the Chemicals segment. However, Thermax's consolidated operating revenue grew by 8%, reaching Rs 2,508 crore, indicating some positive momentum.

In addition to these financial results, Thermax's Board has sanctioned a Corporate Guarantee or Letter of Comfort for its subsidiary, First Energy Private Limited, up to Rs 400 crore. The company's acquisition of Buildtech Products India Pvt. Ltd further signifies its expansion into the construction chemicals market.

