Tata Power Achieves 10% Profit Boost as Clean Energy Initiatives Soar
Tata Power reported a 10% annual increase in net profit for the quarter ending December 2024, with consolidated net income amounting to Rs 1,188 crore, reflecting robust revenue growth. CEO Praveer Sinha highlighted ongoing clean energy projects and potential nuclear reactor implementations aligning with government partnerships.
Tata Power announced a significant 10% rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,188 crore in the quarter ending December 31, 2024, supported by increased revenues.
In comparison, the company had recorded a net profit of Rs 1,076 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2023. Total income saw an upswing, climbing to Rs 15,793 crore from Rs 15,294 crore year-on-year.
CEO Praveer Sinha emphasized the company's PAT growth over 21 consecutive quarters and revealed plans to explore nuclear energy advancements as part of a government partnership initiative, while also expanding Tata Power's clean energy capacity from 6.7 GW to a projected 16.7 GW.
