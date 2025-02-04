Tata Power Achieves 10% Profit Boost as Clean Energy Initiatives Soar

Tata Power announced a significant 10% rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,188 crore in the quarter ending December 31, 2024, supported by increased revenues.

In comparison, the company had recorded a net profit of Rs 1,076 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2023. Total income saw an upswing, climbing to Rs 15,793 crore from Rs 15,294 crore year-on-year.

CEO Praveer Sinha emphasized the company's PAT growth over 21 consecutive quarters and revealed plans to explore nuclear energy advancements as part of a government partnership initiative, while also expanding Tata Power's clean energy capacity from 6.7 GW to a projected 16.7 GW.

