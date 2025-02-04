NSC Declares Record ₹35.30 Crore Dividend, Achieves Unprecedented Financial Growth

National Seeds Corporation Limited (NSC), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, has declared its highest-ever final dividend of ₹35.30 Crores for the Financial Year 2023-24. This dividend, representing 5% of its net worth, is in line with the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) guidelines, highlighting NSC’s commitment to national agricultural development and financial sustainability.

The dividend cheque was formally presented to the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, by Dr. Maninder Kaur Dwivedi, Chairperson cum Managing Director of NSC, in a ceremony at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi. The event was attended by key officials, including Shri Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, and Shri Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Joint Secretary (Seeds), along with senior officials from NSC and the Ministry of Agriculture.

NSC’s Legacy and Market Leadership

Established in 1963, NSC is a Schedule 'B'-Mini Ratna Category-I company wholly owned by the Government of India under the administrative control of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. NSC is instrumental in producing and distributing certified seeds to enhance agricultural productivity and ensure food security in India. It has significantly contributed to the success of government initiatives aimed at boosting farmers' incomes and ensuring sustainable agriculture.

Unprecedented Financial Performance in FY 2023-24

During FY 2023-24, NSC recorded remarkable growth in its financial performance:

Revenue from operations surged to ₹1,143.26 Crores, up from ₹1,078.23 Crores in the previous year.

Total income reached an all-time high of ₹1,182.48 Crores, compared to ₹1,112.13 Crores in 2022-23.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) rose by an impressive 64.74% to ₹86.81 Crores.

Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by 38.15%, reaching a record ₹73.64 Crores.

NSC's robust financial growth is attributed to its enhanced operational efficiency, strategic market expansion, and improved seed sales revenue.

Market Expansion and Digital Transformation

Seed sales revenue grew to ₹1005 Crores, up from ₹947 Crores in the previous year.

Non-subsidized seed sales increased to ₹920 Crores from ₹847.83 Crores.

Online seed sales witnessed significant growth, showcasing NSC’s digital transformation efforts.

NSC expanded its market presence by appointing 992 new dealers, raising the total dealer network to 4,665.

The company partnered with 2,126 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), PACs, and LAMPs to strengthen agricultural outreach.

Enhanced Production Capabilities and Infrastructure

On the production front, NSC made substantial improvements:

Raw seed production/procurement reached 17.10 lakh quintals.

Seed processing capacity increased to 25.67 lakh quintals, supported by infrastructure enhancements.

NSC supplied high-quality seeds to the Central and State Governments, dealers, and via the ONDC platform.

The company operates from five major farms in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Karnataka, covering 21,841 hectares and working with 14,166 registered growers.

NSC manages an extensive network comprising 11 Regional Offices, 48 Area Offices, 29 Production Centres, 75 Seed Processing Plants, 7 Air-Conditioned Seed Storage Facilities, 180 Seed Storage Godowns, 4 Quality Control Labs, and 1 DNA Fingerprinting Lab.

Commitment to Quality and Sustainability

NSC remains committed to its mission of delivering high-quality seeds to farmers. The corporation is at the forefront of producing bio-fortified and climate-resilient seed varieties, ensuring farmers across different agro-climatic regions have access to superior planting materials. NSC’s diverse product portfolio includes:

80 crops and 900 varieties/hybrids, covering cereals, oilseeds, pulses, millets, fodder, fiber, green manure, and a wide range of vegetables.

Fruit saplings, including citrus, pomegranates, guava, mango, and aonla.

Ornamentals and forestry saplings/plants, catering to afforestation and beautification projects.

Seamless Access via ONDC Platform

All NSC seeds and planting materials are now available on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). Farmers can order seeds online and have them delivered to their doorstep through logistic partners. NSC seeds and planting materials can be searched on any of the 30+ ONDC apps, which offer interoperability for easy ordering and transactions.

Conclusion: A Vision for a Prosperous Agricultural Future

With a strong financial performance, strategic market expansion, and an unwavering commitment to quality and sustainability, NSC continues to be a cornerstone of India’s agricultural growth. By leveraging technology and strengthening collaborations, NSC is poised to further enhance productivity and support farmers in achieving higher yields and sustainable farming practices. Its focus on innovation and inclusivity ensures that the corporation remains a driving force in national agricultural development and food security.