IAEA Raises Alarm on Ukraine's Fragile Power Grid: Nuclear Safety at Risk

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi visited Kyiv to inspect Ukraine's power grid amid ongoing attacks. He warned that disruptions could lead to nuclear accidents, emphasizing the importance of substations like Kyivska to nuclear plant safety. The IAEA continues to monitor the situation to ensure stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:35 IST
Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday to examine the city's electricity distribution substation, amidst escalating concerns about attacks on Ukraine's power grid potentially leading to nuclear accidents.

In a statement shared on social media, Grossi emphasized that a direct attack isn't the sole threat to nuclear safety; disruptions in power supply pose significant risks as well. During his visit, Ukraine's Energy Minister German Galushchenko accompanied him, highlighting the defenses in place against potential Russian assaults.

Since the onset of Russia's three-year military campaign, Ukraine's energy infrastructure has faced frequent bombardments. While nuclear plants have not been directly targeted, the stability of power supply remains precarious. In September, an agreement between Ukraine and the IAEA allowed agency experts to oversee key substations, ensuring over half of the nation's electricity, provided by three nuclear plants, remains uninterrupted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

