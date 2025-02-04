Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: China Strikes Back in Global Trade War Saga

China implemented targeted tariffs on U.S. imports as a counter to President Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods, aiming to avert a full-scale trade war. The limited response includes tariffs on U.S. coal and LNG, while talks between Trump and China's President Xi Jinping are expected to continue.

Updated: 04-02-2025 17:36 IST
On Tuesday, China announced specific tariffs on American imports and flagged potential sanctions against several U.S. companies in a reaction to President Donald Trump's imposition of sweeping tariffs on Chinese goods.

This measured response from Beijing includes a 15% tariff on U.S. coal and LNG, alongside a smaller levy on goods like crude oil and farm equipment, as China seeks to engage the U.S. in trade discussions.

The move comes as Trump suspended additional tariffs on Mexico and Canada, looking to negotiate with the European Union next, while talks with China are set to continue to prevent an all-out trade war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

