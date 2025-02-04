Infibeam Avenues Soars with 49% Profit Surge Amid Festive Boost

Infibeam Avenues Ltd experienced a substantial 49% surge in its consolidated net profit in the December quarter, according to a recent company report. The uptick was attributed to increased POS payment adoption and festive season activities.

The company's net profit for October-December 2024 stood at Rs 64.4 crore, a leap compared to Rs 431 crore earned in the previous year. Revenue from operations climbed by 18% year-on-year, reaching Rs 1,070 crore in Q3 FY25.

Infibeam's impressive growth was bolstered by AI-driven fintech solutions, crucial partnerships, and an expansion that includes the launch of the CCAvenue SoundBox. Shares of the company rose, closing at Rs 23.37, up by 3.73% on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)