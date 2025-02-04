Left Menu

AAP's Satyendra Jain Files Defamation Suit Against BJP's Karnail Singh

AAP leader Satyendra Jain has lodged a defamation complaint against BJP candidate Karnail Singh. Jain accuses Singh of making defamatory claims about him on a news channel, alleging corruption and illegal wealth acquisition. The complaint will be heard on February 6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:30 IST
AAP leader and former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Satyendra Jain, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former Delhi Minister, has filed a defamation complaint against Karnail Singh, the BJP's candidate contesting from Shakoor Basti in the forthcoming assembly elections. Jain claims Singh falsely accused him of corruption during a televised interview on January 19.

According to Jain's allegations, Singh asserted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized 37 kilograms of gold from his residence and that he possesses 1,100 acres of land, purportedly acquired through dishonest means. In a legal plea submitted via advocate Rajat Bhardwaj, Jain states that Singh's remarks falsely portray him as corrupt and label him a 'Bhoo Mafia.'

The Rouse Avenue court is scheduled to address the defamation case on February 6. This comes as Delhi approaches its polls on February 5, with vote counting set to take place on February 8. Jain's complaint aims to counter what he sees as unfounded and damaging allegations, including those saying he amassed wealth through corruption instead of for public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

