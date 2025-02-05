Left Menu

Gaza's Path to Rebirth: Rebuilding After Conflict

Gaza remains devastated after the 2023 conflict with Israel, with massive destruction of infrastructure, homes, and agriculture. The United Nations estimates decades for reconstruction, necessitating billions in aid. Critical facilities including schools and hospitals are severely affected, with serious implications for local resilience and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 10:25 IST
Gaza's Path to Rebirth: Rebuilding After Conflict
Representative Image Image Credit:

In the aftermath of the 2023 conflict, Gaza faces monumental reconstruction challenges. The coastal area, which President Donald Trump claims could become the 'Riviera of the Middle East,' now stands largely in ruins, demanding vast international aid for recovery.

The calamities, recorded following a Hamas attack on Israel, have left over 47,000 dead in Gaza, with damage affecting over 69% of all buildings. The United Nations estimates clearing 50 million tonnes of debris could take 21 years, while rebuilding essential infrastructure might stretch well into 2040 and beyond.

Agriculture, vital for Gaza's sustenance, has been severely affected with widespread loss of livestock and degradation of land, worsening food insecurity. Meanwhile, essential services, including educational facilities and healthcare, remain crippled, underscoring the enormity of the recovery task ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025