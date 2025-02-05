Gaza's Path to Rebirth: Rebuilding After Conflict

In the aftermath of the 2023 conflict, Gaza faces monumental reconstruction challenges. The coastal area, which President Donald Trump claims could become the 'Riviera of the Middle East,' now stands largely in ruins, demanding vast international aid for recovery.

The calamities, recorded following a Hamas attack on Israel, have left over 47,000 dead in Gaza, with damage affecting over 69% of all buildings. The United Nations estimates clearing 50 million tonnes of debris could take 21 years, while rebuilding essential infrastructure might stretch well into 2040 and beyond.

Agriculture, vital for Gaza's sustenance, has been severely affected with widespread loss of livestock and degradation of land, worsening food insecurity. Meanwhile, essential services, including educational facilities and healthcare, remain crippled, underscoring the enormity of the recovery task ahead.

