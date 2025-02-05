Rupee Dynamics: Navigating Global Currency Shifts and Policy Coordination

Arvind Virmani, a member of NITI Aayog, attributed the recent rupee depreciation to the strengthening US dollar, suggesting that India should also consider the rupee-yuan exchange rate in these uncertain times. He explained that the Reserve Bank of India does not target specific exchange rates but intervenes to manage market volatility.

Virmani noted that the rupee had hit a record low of 87.29 against the dollar. He highlighted two key factors in the rupee-dollar rate: the US dollar's appreciation and the rupee's depreciation relative to other global currencies. He suggested keeping an eye on the rupee's performance against the yuan and other competitors.

Despite the pressure, the rupee remains less volatile compared to its peers. The fall is attributed to the widening trade deficit and a rising dollar index, spurred by US Federal Reserve policies. Virmani warned against simultaneously tightening fiscal and monetary policies, advising a balanced approach to ensure economic stability.

