Uzbekistan's Energy Milestone: Record-Breaking Storage Project Launched
Sungrow and CEEC have launched the Lochin 150MW/300MWh energy storage project in Uzbekistan, marking it as the largest in Central Asia. The facility supports Uzbekistan's renewable energy targets and strengthens the local electricity grid's resilience through advanced energy storage solutions, contributing significantly to the region's sustainable energy transition.
Sungrow, a leader in renewable energy technology, has partnered with China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) to launch a groundbreaking venture in Uzbekistan. The Lochin 150MW/300MWh energy storage project, now operational, is the largest of its kind in Central Asia and marks Uzbekistan's first foray into such technology.
Reflecting a firm commitment to sustainability, Uzbekistan plans to raise its renewable energy contribution to 40% by 2030, up from the current 25%. The introduction of energy storage solutions like the Lochin project is vital for securing a stable electricity supply, especially as the country moves toward a more market-oriented energy sector.
The newly commissioned Lochin project, equipped with Sungrow's PowerTitan 2.0, offers notable features including a scalable design and advanced grid-forming capabilities. These innovations promise a more resilient and stable power grid, aligning with Central Asia's ambitions to lead in the global energy transition.
