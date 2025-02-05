Left Menu

Uzbekistan's Energy Milestone: Record-Breaking Storage Project Launched

Sungrow and CEEC have launched the Lochin 150MW/300MWh energy storage project in Uzbekistan, marking it as the largest in Central Asia. The facility supports Uzbekistan's renewable energy targets and strengthens the local electricity grid's resilience through advanced energy storage solutions, contributing significantly to the region's sustainable energy transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tashkent | Updated: 05-02-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 10:38 IST
Uzbekistan's Energy Milestone: Record-Breaking Storage Project Launched
  • Country:
  • Uzbekistan

Sungrow, a leader in renewable energy technology, has partnered with China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) to launch a groundbreaking venture in Uzbekistan. The Lochin 150MW/300MWh energy storage project, now operational, is the largest of its kind in Central Asia and marks Uzbekistan's first foray into such technology.

Reflecting a firm commitment to sustainability, Uzbekistan plans to raise its renewable energy contribution to 40% by 2030, up from the current 25%. The introduction of energy storage solutions like the Lochin project is vital for securing a stable electricity supply, especially as the country moves toward a more market-oriented energy sector.

The newly commissioned Lochin project, equipped with Sungrow's PowerTitan 2.0, offers notable features including a scalable design and advanced grid-forming capabilities. These innovations promise a more resilient and stable power grid, aligning with Central Asia's ambitions to lead in the global energy transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025