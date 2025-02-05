Uzbekistan's Energy Milestone: Record-Breaking Storage Project Launched

Sungrow, a leader in renewable energy technology, has partnered with China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) to launch a groundbreaking venture in Uzbekistan. The Lochin 150MW/300MWh energy storage project, now operational, is the largest of its kind in Central Asia and marks Uzbekistan's first foray into such technology.

Reflecting a firm commitment to sustainability, Uzbekistan plans to raise its renewable energy contribution to 40% by 2030, up from the current 25%. The introduction of energy storage solutions like the Lochin project is vital for securing a stable electricity supply, especially as the country moves toward a more market-oriented energy sector.

The newly commissioned Lochin project, equipped with Sungrow's PowerTitan 2.0, offers notable features including a scalable design and advanced grid-forming capabilities. These innovations promise a more resilient and stable power grid, aligning with Central Asia's ambitions to lead in the global energy transition.

