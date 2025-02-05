Maha Kumbh 2025: A Spiritual Extravaganza at Triveni Sangam

In a celebration of immense cultural and spiritual significance, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju took a revered dip in the holy waters of the Triveni Sangam at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on Wednesday. Emphasizing the sacredness of the event, Rijiju urged not to politicize this once-in-a-generation occasion, which occurs every 144 years. He encouraged the faithful to adhere to guidelines, given the unprecedented influx of devotees attending this monumental gathering.

Marking yet another highlight of the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now arrived at the Maha Kumbh Mela, joining a host of dignitaries who have performed the time-honored ritual of taking a holy dip. Such notable figures include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The occasion also attracted international figures like British band Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin, with actress Dakota Johnson, further underscoring the event's global appeal.

Commencing on Paush Purnima, January 13, 2025, Maha Kumbh continues through to Mahashivratri on February 26, offering an extended period for devout worshippers from all over the world to partake in its revered blessings. Data from the Uttar Pradesh government indicates that as of February 4, over 382 million pilgrims have converged to perform the holy dip, reinforcing the unparalleled spiritual and cultural dimensions of this iconic religious congregation.

(With inputs from agencies.)