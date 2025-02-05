Poultry Crisis in Andhra Pradesh: Avian Influenza Suspected

Nearing four lakh chickens have perished in West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, over the past 45 days, raising alarms among local officials. The Animal Husbandry Department, suspecting avian influenza as the cause, has sent affected samples to Bhopal and Vijayawada for testing, as confirmed by department director Damodar Naidu.

Naidu reported that while farmers claimed higher mortalities, the neglect of essential biosecurity measures was primarily to blame for the disease's spread. He noted improper disposal of deceased birds by farmers as a contributing factor. The annual appearance of such phenomena has been exacerbated by increased migratory bird presence and farmer negligence.

The department is actively conducting sensitization meetings to educate farmers on biosecurity, with veterinarians advising on health and hygiene. The crisis, which has pushed poultry farm mortality rates to 4 percent, is prompting demands for government compensation. Laboratory confirmation of avian influenza is underway, with better practices being urged for mitigation.

