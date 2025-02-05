Ukraine Eyes LNG Imports for Post-War Rebuilding

Ukraine is poised to tap into a new energy frontier by purchasing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States, according to a statement made on Wednesday by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Sybiha further extended an invitation to American businesses to join in the reconstruction efforts aimed at revitalizing Ukraine. These efforts come in the wake of almost three years of devastation wrought by ongoing conflict.

Highlighting the extensive damage sustained, the Foreign Minister emphasized the crucial role international partnerships must play in rebuilding and ensuring a sustainable future for Ukraine.

