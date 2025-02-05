Left Menu

Ukraine Eyes LNG Imports for Post-War Rebuilding

Ukraine aims to purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States, as stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Inviting U.S. businesses, Sybiha seeks international collaboration for the nation’s reconstruction following extensive wartime destruction spanning close to three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine is poised to tap into a new energy frontier by purchasing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States, according to a statement made on Wednesday by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Sybiha further extended an invitation to American businesses to join in the reconstruction efforts aimed at revitalizing Ukraine. These efforts come in the wake of almost three years of devastation wrought by ongoing conflict.

Highlighting the extensive damage sustained, the Foreign Minister emphasized the crucial role international partnerships must play in rebuilding and ensuring a sustainable future for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

