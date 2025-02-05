Tensions Rise Over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Mission
The IAEA postponed its mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant due to security concerns. Ukraine accuses Russia of using intimidation to deter international experts, while Russia claims it has provided sufficient assurances. IAEA's Rafael Grossi plans to visit Russia to address the ongoing issues.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has postponed the rotation of its mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, currently under Russian control, due to concerns over security assurances, Ukraine's foreign ministry reported on Wednesday.
The postponement has led to a war of words between Ukraine and Russia. A senior Russian diplomat quickly rebuffed Ukraine's claims, accusing Kyiv of lying about the security situation. The Ukrainian ministry spokesman accused the Kremlin of employing blackmail to intimidate and undermine international experts.
IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi is scheduled to visit Russia later this week to discuss the situation in Ukraine, particularly at the Zaporizhzhia plant. During a press conference in Kyiv, Grossi emphasized the importance of maintaining open communication channels amidst ongoing risks to Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
